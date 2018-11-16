Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,786. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.23%.

In other news, Director Eric B. Siegel purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $288,055. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 869.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Ares Capital by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

