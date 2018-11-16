argenx (ARGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

ARGX opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 974,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,907,000 after purchasing an additional 301,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 1,140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 87,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 560,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in argenx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,019,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in argenx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

