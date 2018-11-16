Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP Sells $2,624,710.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,624,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $2,521,640.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,942,390.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $244.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $206.86 and a twelve month high of $313.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,427,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,995,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 48,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.48.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

