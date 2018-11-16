Arizona State Retirement System Has $831,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $151,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. BidaskClub cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $16.49 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 83.95% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

