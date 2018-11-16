Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ACOR stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $875.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ACOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 153,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,658,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,832 shares of company stock worth $9,121,364. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

