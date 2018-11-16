Ark Hits One Day Volume of $427,499.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $55.04 million and approximately $427,499.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00009230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00081920 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000477 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 137,662,134 coins and its circulating supply is 106,412,134 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, COSS, Cryptomate, Livecoin, OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

