Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised Armstrong World Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 35,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,505,183.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $7,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,147,990 shares of company stock valued at $214,853,762 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 420.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

