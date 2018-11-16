Arnhold LLC Buys 969 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for 1.1% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at $3,863,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 55.1% in the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at $351,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 23.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 349,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at $257,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

