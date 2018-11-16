Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.60 ($10.00).

ETR:AT1 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €7.60 ($8.84). 2,394,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of €6.75 ($7.85).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

