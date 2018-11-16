Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ASNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascena Retail Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of ASNA stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $825.06 million, a P/E ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,125,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,822,000 after acquiring an additional 998,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,491,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,367,000 after acquiring an additional 78,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,223,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,040 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,091,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,996,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 969,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

