ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX) Short Interest Down 70.9% in October

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,133 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the October 15th total of 1,675,893 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. CLSA downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-asx-short-interest-down-70-9-in-october.html.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.