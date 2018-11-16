ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX) Short Interest Down 70.9% in October

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,133 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the October 15th total of 1,675,893 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. CLSA downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ASX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
