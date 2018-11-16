Ashland Global Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Ashland Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,495. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ashland-global-holdings-inc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25-ash.html.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.