AstraZeneca (AZN) Given a GBX 6,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 5,630 ($73.57) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,905.53 ($77.17).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 6,229 ($81.39) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

