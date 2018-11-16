Atento (ATTO) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) has been assigned a $12.00 target price by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

ATTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atento presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of ATTO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. Atento has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atento by 160.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atento by 261.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 270.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

