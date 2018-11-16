Athenex (ATNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.98

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 27800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.29% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 102,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,771,134.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,628.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,038,735 and have sold 230,339 shares worth $3,930,329. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 106.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,061 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 78.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 363.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

