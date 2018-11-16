Athenex (ATNX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.73. 151,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 244,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $778.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 122.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,422 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Yordon acquired 9,500 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,212.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,038,735 and sold 230,339 shares worth $3,930,329. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Athenex by 363.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

