Athenex (ATNX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Athenex stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 306,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,162. Athenex has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $778.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.29% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. The business had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 102,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,771,134.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Yordon bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,212.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,038,735 and sold 230,339 shares worth $3,930,329. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Athenex by 95.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 108.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,671.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

