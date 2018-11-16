Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.37. Atmos Energy also reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,918,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 211,446 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

