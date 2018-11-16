Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,753.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.19.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $166,189.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,071.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at $877,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,539 shares of company stock worth $17,336,818. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $107.61 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

