AutoZone (AZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $832.30

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $832.30 and last traded at $826.36, with a volume of 19603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $813.48.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.65.

Get AutoZone alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AutoZone by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in AutoZone by 332.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $203,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AutoZone (AZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $832.30” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/autozone-azo-hits-new-12-month-high-at-832-30.html.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.