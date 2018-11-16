Avaya (AVYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.56

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 28947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 207,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avaya by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

