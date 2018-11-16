Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Receives $26.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,677,000 after buying an additional 187,036 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,953,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after buying an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,820,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 839,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 305,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,363. The firm has a market cap of $524.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.