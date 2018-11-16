Azure Power Global (AZRE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 181.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Azure Power Global to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Friday. 11,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,110. The firm has a market cap of $423.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.10.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Azure Power Global by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Azure Power Global by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 150,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

