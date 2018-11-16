B. Riley Weighs in on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2019 Earnings (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after purchasing an additional 312,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

