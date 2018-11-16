B. Riley Weighs in on Francesca’s Holdings Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (FRAN)

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Francesca’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAN opened at $2.60 on Friday. Francesca’s has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. Francesca’s had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

In other Francesca’s news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martyn R. Redgrave purchased 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,487.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 501,099 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,096 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

