Baader Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (STM) a €20.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.02 ($22.11).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €19.87 ($23.10) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

