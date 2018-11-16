Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 838 ($10.95).

BAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Babcock International Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 584.20 ($7.63). 2,302,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

