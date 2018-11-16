Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Sold by Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd.

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 10.3% of Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 93,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $188.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays set a $250.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

