Bancolombia (CIB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIB. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,840,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bancolombia by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,374,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,458 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,752,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 714,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,509,000 after acquiring an additional 464,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,637 shares in the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

