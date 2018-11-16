Bank of America Corp (BAC) is LSV Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,980,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Bank of America worth $853,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

