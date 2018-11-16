Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.69. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

