Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives $116.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7386 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 148.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.