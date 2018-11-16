Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,892 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 66.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055,122 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4,195.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 175.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 165.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,904,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $377,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,510,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,417 shares of company stock worth $9,010,080. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $19.49 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

