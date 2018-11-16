Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 18,510 Shares of Cactus Inc (WHD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 9,742.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cactus were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cactus by 39.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 165.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Cactus from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

