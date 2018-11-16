Bank of SC Co. (BKSC) CFO Eugene H. Iv Walpole Acquires 800 Shares

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) CFO Eugene H. Iv Walpole purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $16,232.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,403.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BKSC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of -0.15. Bank of SC Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bank of SC during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of SC in the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of SC by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of SC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

