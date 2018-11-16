Barrington Research Weighs in on Nexstar Media Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Stephens set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $82,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370 shares in the company, valued at $30,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith P. Hopkins sold 1,625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $130,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $251,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,075 shares of company stock worth $2,048,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

