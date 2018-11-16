Baxter International Inc (BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.81.

Several analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

BAX opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

