Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €84.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.12 ($109.44).

FRA:BAYN opened at €62.94 ($73.19) on Monday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

