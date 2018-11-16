Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.18 ($102.54).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €74.20 ($86.28) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a twelve month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.