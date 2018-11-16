Berry Global Group (BERY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Berry Global's shares have underperformed the industry. The company reported weaker-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. Over the past few quarters, escalating cost of sales on account of higher transportation expenses and input price inflation has been a major concern for Berry Global. The company anticipates these issues to linger in the upcoming quarters as well. Moreover, the company's attempt to make new acquisitions and deploy capital for meaningful investments is adding to its aggregate debt level. In the past 60 days, the stock's earnings estimates have declined for both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.18. 488,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,784. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 35.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 17,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,174,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after buying an additional 278,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

