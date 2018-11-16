Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 17,622,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,986,000 after buying an additional 318,162 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,042,000 after buying an additional 224,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,477,000 after buying an additional 980,725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,352,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,441,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,062,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,763,000 after purchasing an additional 293,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

