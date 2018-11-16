Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Argo Group (AGII)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,910,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,678,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134,348 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 987,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after acquiring an additional 205,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,982,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGII opened at $58.85 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

