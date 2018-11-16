Bethereum (BETHER) Hits Market Cap of $766,468.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Bethereum has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Bethereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Bethereum has a market capitalization of $766,468.00 and approximately $1,354.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bethereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00141624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00227832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.13 or 0.10289743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Bethereum Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,420,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum. The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.