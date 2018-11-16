Shares of Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) dropped 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 362,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 192,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

WARNING: “Bewhere (BEW) Trading Down 15.8%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/bewhere-bew-trading-down-15-8.html.

About Bewhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bewhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bewhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.