Bezop (BEZ) Price Tops $0.0535 on Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. Bezop has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $413,961.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00141468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00227538 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.20 or 0.10222399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,468,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, Exrates, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.