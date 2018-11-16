BidaskClub Downgrades Stemline Therapeutics (STML) to Sell

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

STML has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of STML stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $391.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

