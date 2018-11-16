BidaskClub Lowers Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. 18,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,767. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 26.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 452.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,729,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 305.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,486,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,613,000 after purchasing an additional 531,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

