BidaskClub Lowers Childrens Place (PLCE) to Hold

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $134.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.20. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $112.55 and a 1-year high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $13,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,380.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

