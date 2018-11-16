BidaskClub Lowers Cognex (CGNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGNX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.55.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 587,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. Cognex has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.