BidaskClub Lowers Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $823.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $5,034,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,858,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after purchasing an additional 411,256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,552,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 99.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 696,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

